IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'

With Zaheer Khan now joining as the team mentor, there is speculation about whether LSG might press the "reset button" for the new season. However, Goenka hinted that while there might be some changes, retaining a strong core is essential

sanjiv goenka and kl rahul mufaddal vohra twitter X
Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka (L) and captain KL Rahul. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

As speculation swirls around KL Rahul's future with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka has called the Indian batter "an integral part of the franchise." However, he remained evasive about player retention and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, stating that those decisions will be made once the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the retention rules. (More Cricket News)

The uncertainty over Rahul's role at LSG grew after a widely discussed animated exchange between him and Goenka following a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. The video sparked rumours about whether Rahul, a crucial player since the team's inception, would continue his stint with the franchise.

KL Rahul reportedly met with Goenka in Kolkata on Monday to express his desire to remain with LSG, months after the footage of their discussion raised questions about his future with the team. Speaking at a press event while unveiling Zaheer Khan as the team's new mentor, Goenka downplayed the significance of this meeting, emphasizing that it was just one of many interactions they've had over the years.

"Look, I've been meeting KL regularly over the last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention," Goenka told reporters. "As I've said, we have not taken any calls till the retention rules are out. But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since its inception. He's played a very important role. He's like family and will be family."

File photo of Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in action during IPL 2024. - AP
KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka

BY PTI

Awaiting BCCI's Retention Policy

When questioned about specific plans for player retention and captaincy for the next season, Goenka clarified that no decisions have been made yet. "We have all of September, October, and November to decide that. Let the policies be out," he said. "We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three, four, five, or six players — we have no clue."

Goenka stressed the importance of waiting for the BCCI's official announcement on the retention policy before making any strategic decisions. "Whatever decisions we take today will impact us in the medium-term future, so it has to be very well thought out and considered," he added.

A Possible Reset Under New Mentor Zaheer Khan?

With Zaheer Khan now joining as the team mentor, there is speculation about whether LSG might press the "reset button" for the new season. However, Goenka hinted that while there might be some changes, retaining a strong core is essential.

"You always try and improve, and that is a constant endeavour. When you have a mega auction, there is bound to be a reset, but you want to retain the core as much as possible," he said. "One doesn't know which way what goes."

Mohammed Shami. - X |@MdShami11
Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer

BY PTI

Goenka also confirmed the continuation of head coach Justin Langer, along with assistant coach Lance Klusener and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. He expressed delight at Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir's recent appointments to the Indian national team setup, calling it a "pleasing" development.

Rahul's Leadership Under Scrutiny

Despite leading LSG to the playoffs in the franchise's first two IPL seasons, KL Rahul's captaincy has faced scrutiny. It is widely believed that Gautam Gambhir's strategic influence played a significant role in the team's early successes. In contrast, Rahul's leadership was seen as exposed in the third season when LSG failed to make it to the playoffs.

The upcoming IPL season, therefore, holds significant decisions for the Lucknow Super Giants regarding their leadership and team composition.

