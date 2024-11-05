Cricket

Virat Kohli Birthday: Lord's Ground Wishes Indian Batting Stalwart In Unique Style - Watch

Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test. AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India's batting maestro Virat Kohli celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, 5th November and amid many social media posts and birthday wishes, 'Home Of Cricket' - Lord's Cricket Ground also uniquely wished the modern-day great. (More Cricket News)

Lord's Cricket Ground posted a video on its social media platform in which Virat Kohli can be seen playing every boundary he hit so far at that ground across all formats.

Kohli has hit 15 fours in red-ball cricket and just six boundaries in three ODIs played at the Lord's. He has not hit any six at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Leave honours board, Kohli has been unsuccessful in hitting a fifty in any of three formats of cricket in nine innings (6 Test and 3 ODI) played at the venue.

Kohli made his Lord's debut in the year 2021 with an ODI match against England and he 16 off 36 balls including a four in that match. Kohli has made only 127 runs in three Test matches played at the venue with an average of 21.20. His best score of 42 came in his last Test outing in 2021.

In three ODI matches at the Mecca of Cricket, he has made 77 runs off 117 balls with the help of only six fours. If selected, Kohli will play again at this venue next year on July 10–14 when India will play England in the third men's test of a five-match series.

Playing at the Lord's Cricket Ground and seeing your name on the honours board is an achievement which every cricketer dreams of.

But, Kohli is not the only Indian great who has missed this opportunity. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has also never been able to put his name on the Lord's Honours board.

