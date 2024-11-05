Cricket

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1574 Players Set To Clash For 204 Slots; See List of Categories

Each IPL franchise can have a maximum squad size of 25 players, creating intense competition as these 1,574 hopefuls vie for just 204 spots

Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in cricket as 1,574 players have officially registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Player Auction. Scheduled for November 24-25, this mega auction will unfold in a new international venue — Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (More Cricket News)

With 204 slots available across ten franchises, this auction has attracted a vast pool of talent, ranging from seasoned internationals to emerging domestic players. Among the registered players are 1,165 Indians and 409 overseas players. The diverse overseas talent includes players from 15 countries, as well as 30 players from Associate Nations.

Breakdown of Player Categories

The list includes:

320 capped players, with 48 capped Indians and 272 capped internationals. These experienced players, who have represented their respective national teams, are expected to be among the top picks for franchises.

1,224 uncapped players, which includes 965 uncapped Indians and 104 uncapped internationals. This category also includes 152 uncapped Indians and 3 uncapped internationals who have previously been part of the IPL.

The Indian Premier League trophy. - X/BCCI
Uncapped players provide an opportunity for teams to invest in young talent, which could prove valuable over multiple seasons. This year’s auction could see a mix of emerging stars and relatively unknown names attracting significant bids.

Country-Wise Distribution of Overseas Players

Among the overseas registrants, South Africa leads with the highest representation of 91 players, followed by Australia with 76, England with 52, and the West Indies with 33. Here is the breakdown:

- Afghanistan: 29

- Australia: 76

- Bangladesh: 13

- Canada: 4

- England: 52

- Ireland: 9

- Italy: 1

- Netherlands: 12

- New Zealand: 39

- Scotland: 2

- South Africa: 91

- Sri Lanka: 29

- UAE: 1

- USA: 10

- West Indies: 33

- Zimbabwe: 8

