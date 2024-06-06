United States Vs Pakistan Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bat First In Dallas- Check Playing XIs

USA captain Monank Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 11 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6). The game is being played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas . (Match Blog | Scorecard)
USA Captain Monank Patel speaking at the toss said, "We will bowl first. We have been playing on the same surface and chasing is easy on this ground, also it is better to know the target. It was a great game and we want to continue that momentum. It is a new challenge and we want to make sure we play our best cricket. One change for us."
PAK captain Babar Azam also would have chosen to bowl here. He said, "We would have also bowled first. It is a morning match, the pitch is fresh and we will look to put the runs on the board. Good to see sun is out, we haven't seen sunshine for the last 3-4 days. He has an injury but we will cover it up by playing the four fast bowlers."
Playing XIs:
United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf