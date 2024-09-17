United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The United Arab Emirates will go head-to-head against the United States in the 27th match of the ICC Cricket World League League 2 on Wednesday, September 18 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. (More Cricket News)
UAE will come into the fixture with no wins in the competition, and will be eager to open their account as they are placed eighth on the points table after three matches.
While on the other hand, USA enter the fixture after a handsome six-wicket win against Namibia, and are placed fifth on the points table with three wins after five matches.
Where to watch UAE Vs USA, Match 27, of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?
The United Arab Emirates Vs United States, Match 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
UAE Vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Squads
UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zuhaib, Omid Rahman, Rahul, Rahul Bhatia, Raja Akif, Sanchit Sharma, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan