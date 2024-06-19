Cricket

T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson Rejects New Zealand Central Contract, Relinquishes White-Ball Captaincy

New Zealand, one of the pre-tournament favourites, failed to reach the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Captain Kane Williamson could manage only 28 runs in four innings

Kane Williamson, New Zealand Cricket, X Photo
Kane Williamson has rejected a new contract offer from NZC. Photo: X/ImTanujSingh
info_icon

BlackCaps star Kane Williamson jolted New Zealand cricket on Wednesday, June 19 by stating that he won't accept a new central contract for the 2024-25 season. However, the former Test captain has reaffirmed that he remains committed to NZ cricket despite the decision and also step down as white-ball captain. (T20 World Cup Coverage | More Cricket News)

The 33-year-old has admitted that he wants to play overseas leagues during the New Zealand summer and therefore won't be available to play for the national team in this time period.

"Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I'm very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards," Williamson said in a statement released on New Zealand Cricket's website. "However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I'm unable to accept a central contract offer.

"Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure, and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished. My life outside cricket has changed however - spending more time with my family and enjoying experiences with them at home or abroad is something that's even more important to me."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink admitted that the move was beneficial for both sides.

“This is a good way to help keep Kane in the international game so that he continues to play a major role for the Black Caps — both now and in the years to come,” Weenink said in a statement.

Kane Williamson led New Zealand could not reach the super right of T20 World Cup. - T20WorldCup/X
T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand's World Cup Exit Leaves Kane Williamson's Future In Doubt

BY PTI

“We have very little international cricket in New Zealand through January and outside that period he’s still available for the Black Caps.

“NZC has a strong preference to select centrally contracted players for the Black Caps, however we’re happy to make an exception for our greatest ever batter – especially as he remains so committed to the team.

“I know it sounds a bit counterintuitive, but I’m very encouraged by this development.”

Williamson, who has led his side in all the three formats, scored 18,128 runs in international cricket and registered 44 centuries since his international debut in 2010 for the Kiwis.

The BlackCaps were eliminated from the T20 World Cup after losing to the West Indies and Afghanistan in the group stage.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; PM In Bihar Today
  2. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. 'Opportunity For Us To Engage': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Meeting PM Modi In Italy | Details
  5. Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  2. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  4. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
  5. Priyanka Chopra Declares She Is Inspired By ‘Angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘Every Day’
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson Rejects New Zealand Central Contract, Relinquishes White-Ball Captaincy
  2. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group Stage In Numbers
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe's Participation Remains In Doubt As France Play The Waiting Game
  5. Osaka Vs Qinwen, Berlin Open: Japanese Bows Out After Scintillating Serving Display By Chinese Star - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  4. Vladimir Putin Thanks North Korea For Supporting His Ukraine Actions, Heads To Pyongyang For Summit With Kim Jong Un
  5. Mysterious Monolith Found Near Las Vegas, Police Issue Warning
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Sports News June 18 Highlights: Turkiye Defeat Georgia 3-1 In Euro 2024; Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games