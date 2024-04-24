Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Ropes In Usain Bolt As Tournament Ambassador

Usain Bolt currently holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs and 36.84 secs. As an ambassador, he will play a key role in promoting the event

Advertisement

Sprint Legend Usain Bolt Gives Up Football Dream, To Concentrate On Business Career
info_icon

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday named sprint legend Usain Bolt as the ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29. (More Cricket News)

Jamaica-born Bolt had created history at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing where he won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m races in world record times.

Bolt currently holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs and 36.84 secs.

Bolt was delighted about his new role as the World Cup came to his home.

“I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart,” Bolt said in an ICC media release.

Advertisement

Bolt said it will be massive for cricket to find a market in the USA.

“While I will be supporting the West Indies at the WC, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket. It’s the biggest sports market in the world."

Gujarat Titans' Sandeep Warrier, right, and teammate Rahul Tewatia celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' player. - AP
DC Vs GT, IPL 2024: Sandeep Warrier Matches Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult Feats During Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans Clash

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“The energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket’s inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028,” he said.

As an ambassador, Bolt will play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week’s release of the event’s official anthem alongside iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes.

Advertisement

ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice said: “Usain Bolt is a global icon, we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the T20 World Cup. His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Liverpool Boss Hunt- Feyenoord's Arne Slot in Talks to Succeed Jurgen Klopp
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Kannauj; PM Says Congress Wants To Give Reservation To Its ‘Most Loved Community’