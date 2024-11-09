Cricket

Prithvi Shaw Comeback Loading? Batter Among Mumbai Probables For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter, who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai

File image of international cricketer Prithvi Shaw.
Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were on Saturday named in Mumbai's list of 28 probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 15. (More Cricket News)

India's premier domestic T20 competition will end up dividing the Ranji Trophy into two halves along with the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

The league round will be played from November 23 to December 5, while the knockouts will be held from December 9-15.

Shaw's inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for the defending champions Mumbai.

The 25-year-old, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India since making his international debut six years ago, was dropped from the Mumbai squad for their away Ranji Trophy clash against Tripura owing to fitness and disciplinary matters.

Shaw had not been attending Mumbai’s training sessions on a regular basis and also appeared a “little overweight”, which led to the selectors looking at other options.

Shreyas Iyer acknowledges the crowd after scoring a double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Odisha in Mumbai. - PTI
Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A Day 2: Shreyas Iyer's Double Ton Powers Mumbai Against Odisha

BY PTI

"You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player," an official from Mumbai Cricket Association had told PTI.

The right-handed batter was seen going through his fitness drills on the second day of the Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Odisha at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The probables list also features India and Mumbai’s in-form batter Shreyas Iyer, who is forcing his name back into national reckoning with scores of 142 and 233 in his last two outings in Ranji Trophy.

Among those included are comeback man Siddhesh Lad, who made 169 in his last outing and all-rounder Shams Mulani, who ended his barren run with the ball to take 6/115 and 5/71 in Mumbai’s massive win against Odisha.

Mumbai Probables

Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Shreeraj Gharat, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Mulchandani, Siddesh Lad, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Chhabria, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Yogesh Patil, Harsh Tanna, Irfan Umair, Vinayak Bhoir, Krutik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Juned Khan.

