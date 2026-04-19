SRH Vs CSK, Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 27

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, left, and Sakib Hussain celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. AP Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, left, and Sakib Hussain celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. AP Photo