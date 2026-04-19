SRH Vs CSK, Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 27

Despite an explosive start from CSK in the powerplay, SRH were able to defend 194 riding on Eshan Malinga's inspired spell

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Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, left, and Sakib Hussain celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Eshan Malinga's spell of 3/29 helped SRH successfully defend 194

  • He took the crucial wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matthew Short and Sarfaraz Khan

  • SRH restricted CSK to 184/8, securing a 10-run victory

In a high-octane encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) held their nerve to secure a hard-fought 10-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite a late surge from the visitors, SRH’s disciplined death-overs bowling proved to be the decisive factor in Match 27 of the IPL 2026.

Batting first, SRH posted a formidable total of 194/9. The innings was sparked by an explosive start from Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a sensational 15-ball half-century, equalling the record for the fastest fifty of the season.

Heinrich Klaasen provided the necessary stability in the middle order with his own half-century, though CSK’s bowlers, led by Jamie Overton, managed to trigger a late collapse to keep the target under 200.

CSK’s chase began with significant momentum during the powerplay, but they struggled to maintain the required run rate against SRH’s spin-and-pace variations.

Eshan Malinga was the standout performer with the ball, returning clinical figures of 3/29. His ability to nail yorkers and change pace stifled CSK’s big-hitters, including a frustrated Matthew Short and Shivam Dube.

With 18 runs needed off the final over, Praful Hinge remained composed, conceding only 7 runs to seal the win. This result propels SRH into the top four, while CSK continues to search for consistency at the bottom of the table.

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Eshan Malinga Adjudged Player Of The Match

Eshan Malinga emerged as the silent assassin for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His clinical bowling performance in the second half of the innings was the primary reason SRH successfully defended 194, earning him a well-deserved Player of the Match award.

CSK appeared to be cruising toward the target during the powerplay, but Malinga’s introduction shifted the balance. Finishing with remarkable figures of 3/29, he provided the crucial breakthrough by dismissing a set Matthew Short just as the Australian began to look dangerous

His ability to mix deceptive slower balls with pinpoint accuracy made it impossible for the CSK middle order to find any rhythm.

What truly changed the game in SRH's favor was Malinga's execution in the death overs. With big hitters like Shivam Dube at the crease, Malinga remained unfazed, consistently nailing toe-crushing yorkers that restricted the scoring to singles.

By conceding very few boundaries in the 17th and 19th overs, he ensured that the required run rate climbed beyond CSK's reach. His composure under pressure turned a potential loss into a 10-run victory, solidifying his reputation as SRH’s premier strike bowler for the 2026 season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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