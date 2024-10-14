Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, October 15 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla

SL-vs-WI-AP-photo
West Indies' Even Lewis plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday Photo: VIRAJ KOTHALAWALA/AP
info_icon

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, October 15 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. (More Cricket News)

The hosts will enter the tie after suffering a five-wicket defeat in the first T20I, and would want to better their showing in the second outing. 

While on the other hand, West Indies will be pumped after their disciplined bowling performance and half-centuries from the openers as they looked dominant in the first game, and would want to continue to be the same in the second game. 

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: T20I Head To Head

Total Matches Played: 16

Sri Lanka Won: 8

West Indies Won: 8

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase (VC), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Live Streaming

When to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, October 15 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium at 7pm IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

The live telecast of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024 may not be available in India but the fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  4. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka
  5. India Vs Australia Highlights, Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Goes In Vain As IND-W Lose By 9 Runs To AUS-W
Football News
  1. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Shaw Lauds Comeback As Vital In Comeback Win Over Reds
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Didier Deschamps Braced For Intense Clash With Rivals Belgium
  3. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  4. FIN Vs ENG: Three Lions Deserve A 'World-Class Coach', Says Interim Boss Lee Carsley
  5. BEL Vs FRA: Tedesco Calls On Belgium To 'Write History' With Rare France Triumph
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  2. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  5. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know