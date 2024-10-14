Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, October 15 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. (More Cricket News)
The hosts will enter the tie after suffering a five-wicket defeat in the first T20I, and would want to better their showing in the second outing.
While on the other hand, West Indies will be pumped after their disciplined bowling performance and half-centuries from the openers as they looked dominant in the first game, and would want to continue to be the same in the second game.
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: T20I Head To Head
Total Matches Played: 16
Sri Lanka Won: 8
West Indies Won: 8
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.
West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase (VC), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Live Streaming
When to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?
The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, October 15 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium at 7pm IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?
The live telecast of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024 may not be available in India but the fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website in India.
Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.