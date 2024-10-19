Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online

After clinching the T20I series 2-1, Sri Lanka turn their heads towards the ODIs as they take on the West Indies in the three-match series starting in Pallekele, Sri Lanka from on Sunday, October 20. (More Cricket News)
As per the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI 2024 schedule, all the games of the upcoming series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on October 20, 23 and 26.
As per the ICC ODI rankings, Sri Lanka are placed seventh in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings whereas West Indies are four spots below, in the 10th position.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI head-to-head
Sri Lanka vs West Indies head-to-head in the ODIs favours the West Indies. Out of the 64 ODIs played between the two nations, West Indies have registered 31 victories to Sri Lanka's 30. Three matches have ended in no results.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI 2024 squads
Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicket-keeper), Nishan Madushka (wicket-keeper), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz
West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain/wicket-keeper), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Jewel Andrew (wicket-keeper), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Live Streaming
When to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI match?
The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, October 20 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele at 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ODI Series?
The live telecast of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024 may not be available in India but the fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website in India.
Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.