SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Fans Reaction Of Mumbai Indians' Loss Against Sunrisers Hyderabad On Social Media

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in the thrilling 'run-fest' at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The game saw 523 runs in total made by both teams. The ball took the aerial route 38 times which is a record in itself. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
As the high-thriller had many ups and downs, fans took no time to express their feeling in a witty way on social media in the form of caricatures, memes or videos. This was the second loss for Hardik Pandya as the new captain for Mumbai Indians and netizens targeted him for conceding the highest IPL total.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made 277 runs after being asked to bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head made blistering fifties to provide a good start to the inning and Heinrich Klaasen finished that with his unbeaten 80 off 34 balls.
Mumbai Indians also started well but a few economical overs by Hyderabad pacers took the game completely away from them. SRH captain Pat Cummins bowled brilliantly and gave just 35 runs and took two crucial wickets which helped them win the match by 31 runs.
As Pat Cummins and Travis Head defeated Rohit Sharma's team, the trauma of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final loss also surfaced for a few social media users and they shared posts relating this loss to that.
Hardik Pandya's old comment - 'It's okay to be unique' also came to light after the match and he was tagged in lots of memes. A few users also demanded his removal from the MI's captaincy role.