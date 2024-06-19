Cricket

South Africa Super 8s Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

South Africa will kickstart their Super Eight campaign with a fixture against the United States on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming, opponents, venues and dates of the matches of the United States in the Super 8 stage

anrich nortje and aiden markram in south africas jersey. AP
South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with captain Aiden Markram after the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
info_icon

South Africa finished first in Group C after the league stage of the ICC T20 World Cup and was one of the first teams to qualify for the Super Eight stage. They will kickstart their Super 8 campaign with the opening fixture of Group 2 against the United States on Wednesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Aiden Markram-led side has not performed according to their potential so far in the tournament. They were lucky to win a few matches during the league stages. The one-run win against Nepal and last-ball victory against Bangladesh helped them finish as the table topper.

The bowling department has been remarkable throughout the group stage but 115/7 against Nepal was their highest total in the tournament. The batters will be eyeing to use the pitches in Caribbean for the most of their use and set some high-scoring totals.

South Africa are in Group 2 and will clash with the United States, England and the West Indies in Super Eight. Only two teams from the group will proceed to the semi-finals.

USA vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's men are in action against the USA. - AP
United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who are South Africa's opponents in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8?

South Africa are slotted in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The other sides in that group are the United States, England and West Indies.

South Africa Super 8 schedule:

South Africa will start their Super Eight campaign with a match against debutants of the tournament, the United States on June 19. Then they will face England on June 21 and West Indies on June 24.

Dates, opponents and venues of all three matches:

  • June 19 – vs United States at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

  • June 21 – vs England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

  • June 24 – vs West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Sri Lanka will lock horns against Aiden Markram’s South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. - X/OfficialSLC
ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram Opens Up On Unpredictable New York Surface

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Timings for South Africa Super 8 matches:

The match against the United States will be held at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 AM IST). The fixture against England will begin at 10:30 AM Local time (8:00 PM IST). South Africa vs West Indies match will be played at 8:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST).

Where to watch South Africa's Super 8 matches in South Africa, Uganda and Namibia?

The fans in South Africa, Uganda, and Namibia can watch all the live action of the matches on SuperSport and its app, available across South Africa and 52 Sub-Saharan African territories.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

For global telecast details, click HERE.

