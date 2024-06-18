United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

South Africa will take on the United States in the first game of the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, 19th June, at the North Sound in Antigua. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
The Aiden Markram-led side come into the next stage of the tournament having won all four of their group stage encounters, accumulating all eight points in the process.
The United States, on the other hand, had an impressive run in the group stage of the competition, beating Pakistan and Canada. The Monank Patel side will look to carry forward the momentum going into the Super 8s.
United States Vs South Africa: Head To Head Record
The T20 World Cup Super Eight clash will be the first T20I international game between South Africa and the USA.
United States Vs South Africa: Highest Wicket-Takers
United States left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar has bagged the most T20I wickets (31) for his side whereas South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi has picked up 82 wickets in 66 matches.
United States Vs South Africa: Best Bowling Figures
Left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar’s five for 12 against Singapore is the best bowling performance for an United States bowler in the shortest format of the game. For South Africa, it is all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius with his five for 17 against Pakistan in Lahore.
Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.