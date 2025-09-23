India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Shreyas Iyer Quits IND A Captaincy, Exits Team

Shreyas Iyer withdraws from India A’s second unofficial Test in Lucknow, handing captaincy to Dhruv Jurel, and may return for India’s upcoming West Indies Test series

Outlook Sports Desk
India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Shreyas Iyer Steps Down As IND A Captain, Exits Team
Shreyas Iyer leaves India A captaincy hours before Australia A match, exits from team.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain, citing personal reasons, and withdraws from the Lucknow Test

  • Dhruv Jurel takes over as captain, wins the toss, and puts Australia A in to bat first

  • Iyer, overlooked for Asia Cup 2025, may return for India’s Test series against West Indies starting October 2 in Ahmedabad

Shreyas Iyer has stepped down as captain of India A and withdrawn from the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow, citing personal reasons. According to reports, his decision was communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) just hours before the match.

Iyer, 30, has returned to Mumbai and will not feature in the remainder of the series. No replacement has been named.

The star batter was ignored for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, but is likely to get a call-up for India's upcoming Test series against the visiting West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Dhruv Jurel, who served as vice-captain in the first match between India A vs Australia A, has taken over the captaincy for the second match.

The wicketkeeper batter won the toss in second unofficial test and invited the visitors to bat first.

KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj strengthen the playing XI for the series decider.

The first unofficial Test was a run-fest, with batters dominating throughout. Australia A racked up 532 for 6 before declaring, and India A fought back with 531 for 7 declared, leaving the match drawn.

Both sides will be eager to secure a win in the second Test before the ODI series kicks off.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is making waves in the T20 Asia Cup 2025, remaining unbeaten so far after a thrilling Super Four win over Pakistan.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stole the show, putting together the tournament’s first 100-plus partnership in the Super Four clash. Abhishek hit first ball six to Shaheen Afridi, immediately putting Pakistan on the back foot.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
