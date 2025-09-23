India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Get toss updates, playing XIs, and a preview for India A vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test, from September 23 (Tuesday) to September 26 (Friday) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test Playing XIs Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Harry Brook during the second day of the fifth Test Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A face Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test from September 23 to 26 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

  • India A won the toss and opted to bowl

  • Dhruv Jurel is leading India A, with squad boosted by KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI

India A are all set to face Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test, from Tuesday, September 23, to Friday, September 26, at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Get the toss update for India A vs Australia A right here.

Shreyas Iyer is missing from the squad, so Dhruv Jurel has been named captain for India A. The home side has also been boosted in the playing XI as KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj have joined for the series decider.

Earlier, the IND A vs AUS A first unofficial Test turned into a run-fest, with batters from both sides dominating proceedings. Australia A posted a commanding 532 for 6 before declaring, setting a massive first-innings target. India A matched them stroke for stroke, replying with 531 for 7 declared, but the game ultimately ended in a draw.

Both teams will eye a win in the second meeting before the ODI matches.

The India A vs Australia A live streaming is not available, but fans can follow live scores on the BCCI website.

India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Toss Update

India A have won the toss and opted to bowl.

India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XIs

Australia A (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney(c), Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Will Sutherland, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton

India A (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
