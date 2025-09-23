India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India A face Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test from September 23 to 26 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
Dhruv Jurel is leading India A, with squad boosted by KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI
India A are all set to face Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test, from Tuesday, September 23, to Friday, September 26, at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Get the toss update for India A vs Australia A right here.
Shreyas Iyer is missing from the squad, so Dhruv Jurel has been named captain for India A. The home side has also been boosted in the playing XI as KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj have joined for the series decider.
Earlier, the IND A vs AUS A first unofficial Test turned into a run-fest, with batters from both sides dominating proceedings. Australia A posted a commanding 532 for 6 before declaring, setting a massive first-innings target. India A matched them stroke for stroke, replying with 531 for 7 declared, but the game ultimately ended in a draw.
Both teams will eye a win in the second meeting before the ODI matches.
The India A vs Australia A live streaming is not available, but fans can follow live scores on the BCCI website.
India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Toss Update
India A have won the toss and opted to bowl.
India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Playing XIs
Australia A (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney(c), Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Will Sutherland, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton
India A (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar