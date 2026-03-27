Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

A fan named Luke Brown was asked by the security to cover his T-Shirt to enter the Junction Oval in Melbourne for the Victoria vs South Australia Sheffield Shield 2026 final

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sheffield shield final 2026 free imran khan t shirt fan denied entry
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan | Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Fan asked to cover 'Free Imran Khan' written on his T-Shirt

  • The incident happened during the Sheffield Shield 2026 final

  • Cricket Australia stated that the matter is under review

A cricket fan was denied entry to the Sheffield Shield final at Melbourne for wearing a T-shirt with 'Free Imran Khan' written on it, sparking a controversy before the authorities changed its stance after classifying it as a humanitarian issue rather than a political statement.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a fan named Luke Brown was asked to cover his T-shirt by the security staff before being allowed entry into Junction Oval on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield final between Victoria and South Australia.

At first, the security staff deemed the message about the jailed Pakistani cricket legend a political statement, but after reviewing the situation, Cricket Australia's spokesperson stated that the matter is now viewed through humanitarian lens.

Brown told the Sydney Morning Herald, "I was surprised" at being stopped.

"I understand the argument they have to deal with other situations, so it just makes it easier for them if they apply a blanket rule. They were very nice.".

A CA spokesperson told the same newspaper, "Given the widespread concern in the cricket community for Imran Khan's welfare, we believe this is a humanitarian issue and will act accordingly.".

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This comes days after 14 former international cricket captains, including legends Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Greg Chappell, signed a petition urging the Pakistani government to provide proper medical care and humane treatment for the jailed ex-Prime Minister.

The group expressed deep concern over his deteriorating health in detention.

The group included prominent cricket figures such as Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Clive Lloyd, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Belinda Clark, and John Wright.

The appeal, addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighted the need for immediate, adequate medical attention (specifically regarding his vision) and fair legal treatment for the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

Khan has been in jail since 2023, serving multiple sentences which he and his party (PTI) maintain are politically motivated.

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