RR Vs GT, IPL 2024, Toss Update: Gujarat Titans Opt To Bowl First; Wade Replaces Williamson In Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals host Gujarat Titans for the group-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill with Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @IPL
Riding on a winner's chariot, Rajasthan Royals have won all four matches in this season of the Indian Premier League and currently stand at the top of the Points table. They host the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

The pitch looks good to bat on. There is a bit of grass on it. The square boundaries are 62 metres and 70 metres and the straight boundary is at 79 metres. There are strong wins and overhead conditions suggest some rain later on. The new ball does swing here and seamers might get some assistance with the new ball.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in conversation with Ashish Nehra during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. - BCCI
IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Fined INR 12 Lakh For Gujarat Titans' Slow Over-Rate

BY Outlook Sports Desk

There was some delay in the toss due to a drizzle but the covers were removed soon and players started their practice drills.

Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten team this season and despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor form with the bat, their middle-order has maintained the balance. Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson have been consistent with the bat whereas Nandre Burger and Trent Boult have been impressive with the ball. Sandeep Sharma will miss this match as well as he is recovering from the undisclosed niggle.

Gujarat Titans have missed David Miller in the last two defeats. Noor Ahmad has been impressive with the ball unlike his compatriot Rashid Khan. Another Afghan player Azmatullah Omarzai also needs to show his 'all-round' prowess soon. Matthew Wade replaced Kane Williamson and Abhinav Manohar came in place of Sharath BR in the playing XI.

