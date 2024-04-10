Riding on a winner's chariot, Rajasthan Royals have won all four matches in this season of the Indian Premier League and currently stand at the top of the Points table. They host the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first.
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Advertisement
The pitch looks good to bat on. There is a bit of grass on it. The square boundaries are 62 metres and 70 metres and the straight boundary is at 79 metres. There are strong wins and overhead conditions suggest some rain later on. The new ball does swing here and seamers might get some assistance with the new ball.
There was some delay in the toss due to a drizzle but the covers were removed soon and players started their practice drills.
Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten team this season and despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor form with the bat, their middle-order has maintained the balance. Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson have been consistent with the bat whereas Nandre Burger and Trent Boult have been impressive with the ball. Sandeep Sharma will miss this match as well as he is recovering from the undisclosed niggle.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans have missed David Miller in the last two defeats. Noor Ahmad has been impressive with the ball unlike his compatriot Rashid Khan. Another Afghan player Azmatullah Omarzai also needs to show his 'all-round' prowess soon. Matthew Wade replaced Kane Williamson and Abhinav Manohar came in place of Sharath BR in the playing XI.