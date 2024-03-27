Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined INR 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)
As this was GT’s first offence of the season under IPL’s code of conduct pertaining to minimum over rate offences, the fine was limited to INR 12 lakh. The offence followed his side's crushing 63-run loss to CSK.
The home team put up an all-round show against the IPL 2023 finalists on Tuesday. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co first notched up a strong total of 206 runs, thanks to Shivan Dube's half century and handy contributions from Rachin Ravindra and Gaikwad.
They then defended the total with aplomb, as an all-seam attack did the job clinically. Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets apiece to break the back of the GT batting.
Resultantly, the hosts won the match by a whopping 63 runs and marched to the top of the table with four points from two games. CSK next face DC in Visakhapatnam on March 31, while Shubman Gill's GT take on Sunrisers Hyderabad the same day, in an afternoon game in Ahmedabad.