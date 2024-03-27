Cricket

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Fined INR 12 Lakh For Gujarat Titans' Slow Over-Rate

As this was Gujarat Titans’ first offence of Indian Premier League 2024, the fine was limited to INR 12 lakh. The Shubman Gill-led team suffered a crushing 63-run loss to Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCCI
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in conversation with Ashish Nehra during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined INR 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

As this was GT’s first offence of the season under IPL’s code of conduct pertaining to minimum over rate offences, the fine was limited to INR 12 lakh. The offence followed his side's crushing 63-run loss to CSK.

Gujarat Titans had won the title in 2022 and finished runners-up in IPL 2023. - (Photo: X| Gujarat Titans)
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Journey And More

BY Uzma Fatima

The home team put up an all-round show against the IPL 2023 finalists on Tuesday. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co first notched up a strong total of 206 runs, thanks to Shivan Dube's half century and handy contributions from Rachin Ravindra and Gaikwad.

Advertisement

They then defended the total with aplomb, as an all-seam attack did the job clinically. Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets apiece to break the back of the GT batting.

Resultantly, the hosts won the match by a whopping 63 runs and marched to the top of the table with four points from two games. CSK next face DC in Visakhapatnam on March 31, while Shubman Gill's GT take on Sunrisers Hyderabad the same day, in an afternoon game in Ahmedabad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Dilip Ghosh's 'Father' Jibe On Mamata Stirs Row, Nadda Sends Notice
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: Endrick, Lamine Yamal Star As Brazil Hold Spain 3-3 In Friendly