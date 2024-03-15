IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Journey And More

The legacy of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League will always be written in bold letters. The team made a remarkable entry into the tournament in 2022 clinched the championship title in their very first season, and finished runner-up in 2023. What lies ahead of 2024, depends on the new captain Shubman Gill, who is the master game-changer with his brilliant batting having scored 2,790 runs in IPL so far. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)