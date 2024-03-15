IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Journey And More

The legacy of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League will always be written in bold letters. The team made a remarkable entry into the tournament in 2022 clinched the championship title in their very first season, and finished runner-up in 2023. What lies ahead of 2024, depends on the new captain Shubman Gill, who is the master game-changer with his brilliant batting having scored 2,790 runs in IPL so far. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
This year, the team will be missing Hardik Pandya, the captain who guided them to victory in their debut year and led them to the finals the following year where lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the DLS method. Hardik Pandya has been traded by the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL auction, handing over the captaincy to Shubman Gill.
Gujarat Titans is filled with proven cricket stars chosen from different countries, with the most shining ones being Kane Williamson from New Zealand, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, Matthew Wade from Australia, and several others. It is also worth mentioning that Mohammad Shami, whose spell of 24 wickets played a vital role in leading India's national team to the finals of the 2023 ICC World Cup, is part of this team.
Gill, with 810 run ratings stands second in ICC ODI rankings, just behind Babar Azam. In the recent Test series between India and England, the Punjab batsman was one of the numero uno in India's 4-1 triumph by scoring 452 runs in nine innings.
The remarkable two-year journey of the mighty Titans highlighted the outstanding performance of Rashid Khan, the team's vice-captain. He achieved a total of 421 runs during the team's maiden season. In the IPL 2024 auction, he was retained for a whopping 15 Crore INR. To sustain their impressive performance in the league, several new players have been added to the squad, including pacer Umesh Yadav for 5.8 Crore INR, Shahrukh Khan for 7.4 Crore INR, and Spencer Johnson for 10 Crore INR.
Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Squad:
Captain: Shubman Gill
Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson
All Rounder: Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan
Bowlers: Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tetwatia, Mohammad Shami, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar
Players bought by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 Auction:
Azmatullah Omarzai (50 Lahk INR), Umesh Yadav (5.80 Crore INR), Shahrukh Khan (7.40 Crore INR), Sushant Mishra (2.20 Crore INR), Kartik Tyagi (60 Lakh INR), Manav Suthar (20 Lakh INR), Spencer Johnson (10 Crore INR), Robin Minz (3.60 Crore INR).
Players retained by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 Auction:
Abhinav Manohar (2.6 Crore INR), Sai Sudarshan (20 Lakh INR), Darshan Nalkande (20 Lakh INR), David Miller (3 Crore INR), Jayant Yadav (1.7 Crore INR), Joshua Little (4.4 Crore INR), Kane Williamson (2 Crore INR), Matthew Wade (2.4 Crore INR), Mohammad Shami (6.25 Crore INR), Mohit Sharma (50 Lakh INR), Noor Ahmad (30 Lakh INR), Sai Kishore (3 Crore INR), Rahul Tewatia (9 Crore INR), Rashid Khan (15 Crore INR), Shubman Gill (8 Crore INR), Vijay Shankar (1.4 Crore INR), Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 Crore INR)
Players released by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 Auction:
Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Hardik Pandya (Traded to MI)
Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Schedule for first two weeks:
March 24: GT vs MI at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad
March 26: CSK vs GT at 7:30 PM IST in Chennai
March 31: GT vs SRH at 3:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad
April 4: GT vs PBKS at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad
April 7: LSG vs GT at 7:30 PM IST in Lucknow