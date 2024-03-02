Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to host Mumbai Indians in their next group-stage fixture of Women's Premier League 2024 on Saturday. The Smriti Mandhana-led side went down in their last encounter against Delhi Capitals at the home venue. (Full Coverage| Schedule And Points Table)
Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to return and assume the captaincy duties in the match against RCB. The star player missed the last game against UP Warriorz due to a niggle. The English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt led the side in her absence. Shabnim Ismail is also expected to return to the playing XI after missing the last game for the same reason as Kaur. MI lost the match by seven wickets.
The Bengaluru leg of the tournament is nearing its end and the RCB fans have come in huge numbers to support their team. The crowd and cheering have been unmatchable for a women's cricket match for a long time and Saturday being the RCB's last home game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a huge crowd is expected for the match.
Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Sabbhineni Meghana are in sublime form and they will be eyeing to continue that in the next match as well. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was benched in the last game which resulted in RCB's loss by 25 runs against DC. She may return to the playing XI on Saturday.
Live Streaming Details Of RCB-W vs MI-W match in WPL 2024:
When the RCB-W vs MI-W match will be played?
The RCB-W vs MI-W match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 2 March 2024.
When the RCB-W vs MI-W match will start?
The RCB-W vs MI-W match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB-W vs MI-W match in India?
The Sports 18 HD/SD channels will broadcast the RCB-W vs MI-W match in India.
Where can we live stream the RCB-W vs MI-W match in India?
We can live stream the RCB-W vs MI-W match of WPL 2024 on the JioCinema app and website in India.
RCB-W vs MI-W Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur