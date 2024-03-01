Sports

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore By 25 Runs

Delhi Capitals handed Royal Challengers Bangalore Women their first defeat of the season in a high-scoring match, winning by 25 runs at RCB's home venue. Shafali Verma played a fantastic innings, scoring a half-century, while Alica Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen also contributed crucially to set a target of 195 runs for the hosts. Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine gave RCB a flying start, but the middle-order faltered in front of the rising asking rate, ultimately falling 25 runs short of the target.

March 1, 2024
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning celebrates with teammates after winning the ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Jess Jonassen celebrates with Jemimah Rodrigues after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sophie Molineux during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Nadine de Klerk during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Richa Ghosh during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sophie Devine plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey being bowled by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Nadine de Klerk during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Nadine de Klerk celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Georgia Wareham leaps to stop a six during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma run between the wickets during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shreyanka Patil celebrates with captain Smriti Mandhana after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma celebrates with Alice Capsey after scoring a half century during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W
WPL 2024: DC-W vs RCB-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Renuka Singh appeals unsuccessfully for an LBW during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Women's Premier League

