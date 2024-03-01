Sports

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore By 25 Runs

Delhi Capitals handed Royal Challengers Bangalore Women their first defeat of the season in a high-scoring match, winning by 25 runs at RCB's home venue. Shafali Verma played a fantastic innings, scoring a half-century, while Alica Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen also contributed crucially to set a target of 195 runs for the hosts. Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine gave RCB a flying start, but the middle-order faltered in front of the rising asking rate, ultimately falling 25 runs short of the target.