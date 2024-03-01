Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning celebrates with teammates after winning the ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Jess Jonassen celebrates with Jemimah Rodrigues after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sophie Molineux during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Nadine de Klerk during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Richa Ghosh during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sophie Devine plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey being bowled by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Nadine de Klerk during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Nadine de Klerk celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Georgia Wareham leaps to stop a six during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma run between the wickets during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shreyanka Patil celebrates with captain Smriti Mandhana after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma celebrates with Alice Capsey after scoring a half century during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Renuka Singh appeals unsuccessfully for an LBW during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.