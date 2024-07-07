Rohit Sharma To Lead India In Champions Trophy 2025 And WTC Final, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

India’s 2024 T20 World Cup winning skipper Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the team the ODI and Test formats after his T20I retirement BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Sunday, July 7, singing praises and exuding confidence that India will win the 2025 Champions Trophy as well as the World Test Championship under his captaincy. (More Cricket News)
Rohit Sharma became just the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win a global trophy for India.
"The next stage is the WTC final and the Champions Trophy. I have full faith in Rohit Sharma's captaincy, that we will be the champions in both these tournaments," Jay Shah said as quoted by PTI.
The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held for the first time in eight years, will be hosted by Pakistan. However, the Board Of Control For Cricket In India has not given its approval despite the draft of the fixtures and schedule that was earlier submitted to the ICC.
It has been also understood that the BCCI will once again push for the Hybrid Model - which was the case in the 2023 Asia Cup, where India played all their matches in Sri Lanka.
Rohit had led India to the finals of the WTC and the ODI World Cup, winning ten matches on the trot in the process. The BCCI secretary also dedicated the historic T20 World Cup triumph to the three cricketers who retired after the victory and head coach Rahul Dravid.
"I want to dedicate this victory to coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. I had said in Rajkot that we will win the heart and also the Cup on June 24 and install our national flag, and our captain installed the Indian flag," Shah added.
All of Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja are expected to be back for the ODI series that starts from August. India will play six ODIs, three against Sri Lanka and three versus England before the all-important Champions Trophy.