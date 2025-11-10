Blast Near Red Fort: Security To Be Ramped Up Around Arun Jaitley Stadium For Last Day Of Ranji Match

Blast near Red Fort metro station kills at least eight, injures 30
Arun Jaitley Stadium located just a few kilometres away from blast site
Delhi taking on Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy Group D fixture
Delhi Police authorities will beef up security arrangements in and around the national capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the fourth and final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The decision follows a high-intensity blast on Monday (November 10, 2025) near the Red Fort, located just a few kilometres away from the stadium.
Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma was quoted as saying in a PTI report, "Security to be beefed up near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir." He added that he would contact Delhi Police to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises.
Details Of Blast And Casualties
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people. The incident unfolded during a busy evening as the area bustled with commuters and visitors. In addition to the fatalities, 30 people reportedly sustained injuries in the blast.
Government Response, PM Modi's Statement
Home minister Amit Shah spoke with Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha and Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Kumar Deka to assess the situation following the blast.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences on X, stating, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."
(With PTI inputs)