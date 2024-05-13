Cricket

RCB Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru locked horns against Delhi Capitals in match 62 of the Indian Premier League. Here are the match highlights

X/IPL
RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 47 runs. Photo: X/IPL
info_icon

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 62 of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

With Rishabh Pant suspended, DC appointed Axar Patel as captain. The all-rounder won the toss and opted to bowl.

The decision rightly worked with Faf du Plessis (6) out early and was followed by the big wicket of Virat Kohli (27). However, Rajat Patidar (52) and Will Jacks (41) solidified the innings in the middle-overs.

Post their dismissals, Cameron Green (32 not out) took his side to a mammoth 187/9 in their 20 overs despite wickets falling at the other end. For DC, Rasikh Salam and Khaleel Ahmed picked up two each.

In reply, DC lost wickets in clusters. At 30/4, the visitors badly missed Pant's presence as RCB bowlers reigned supreme. Yash Dayal took 3/20.

Axar's handy 57 was the only shining light as the Delhi's innings folded early and were all out for 140 in 19.1 overs.

RCB won the game by 47 runs and thus were handed a lifeline of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Updated Points Table After RCB Vs DC

info_icon

RCB's next match is against CSK and must win the match by 18 runs (if they score 200) to take their net run rate past that of the reigning champions.

