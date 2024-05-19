Cricket

IPL 2024: RCB's Turnaround Will Inspire Other Teams, Says Dinesh Karthik

RCB, who lost seven of their first eight games including six defeats in a row, came back roaring from the brink of elimination in the 17th edition of IPL to make the final four

IPL/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed their spot in the playoffs. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's remarkable turnaround to win six games on the trot and barge into the Indian Premier League playoffs this year will inspire other teams in future, believes wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. (As It Happened|Full Coverage)

RCB, who lost seven of their first eight games including six defeats in a row, came back roaring from the brink of elimination in the 17th edition of IPL to make the final four.

The Faf du Plessis-led side on Friday got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to seal the fourth spot in the points table.

RR vs KKR who will win? - X/@RajasthanRoyals
RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 70 Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after eight games, we needed to win six, people will remember this team," Karthik was quoted as saying in a RCB release.

"Every year in this tournament, when you hit the seven-game mark, there will be one or two teams which would have probably won one or two and they will look to us and say, 'RCB did it. That was special. We are going to try and repeat what RCB did'."

"That is what we all play cricket for, sport for, where people follow us and believe us that they can do something special. It is hard. It is not going to be easy, I can tell any team that. What we have achieved today is very, very special," Karthik said.

RCB will now face the team which finishes third, one among Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, in the Eliminator to be played at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"We have it within our grasp to do something that people will remember us for many decades. It will be a journey where people will say, 'wow, that RCB team was special'. We are on that journey," Karthik said.

Karthik said RCB's confidence was the differentiating factor between them and CSK, a team which has a better bilateral record.

"Coming into this game, there was a sense of quiet confidence about us, playing the defending champions, and the way we played we should be really proud," Karthik said.

The senior wicketkeeper pointed out RCB's fielding and aggressive batting, despite rain intervention, as the factors which worked for them.

"We can proudly say we are the best fielding team in this tournament without a doubt," he said.

A glimpse from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings match 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. - BCCI
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Even though it turned, we had a rain break, we had to go, start again, just the way Virat (Kohli) and Faf played the next three overs made it feel like 140-150 could be a decent total.

"Most teams would have thought about that and we would have thought about that for a second as well," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J’khand: 60-Yr-Old Man Stripped, Dragged Tied To Motorbike For "Cow Smuggling"
  2. From Fields To Campaign Trails, Haryana Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging 3 New Criminal Laws Passed By Parliament
  4. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  5. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Video: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shed Tears Of Joy After RCB's Grand Win Against CSK In IPL 2024
  2. Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana And Suniel Shetty Urge Mumbaikars To Vote On Monday
  3. ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: SS Rajamouli Fails To Create The Magic The Epic Fantasy Franchise Is Known For
  4. Shahid Kapoor’s Heavy ‘Sunday Snack’ Includes A Barbell And Weights
  5. Prateik Babbar Talks About His Mother Smita Patil, Says He Lives Her Through The Art She Made
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Taide, Prabhsimran Take Off In Hyderabad
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  3. Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk Beats Tyson Fury To Be Crowned Undisputed Champion - In Pics
  4. Ligue 1: Mbappe Excluded From PSG Squad For Final League Game Of The Season
  5. Juventus Announce Paolo Montero As New Coach Until End Of Serie A Season
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup