RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 70 Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

An out of form Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati on Sunday evening in a clash that concludes the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Preview | Key Battles | Full Coverage)
Sanju Samson-led RR spent most of the season at the top losing just once in their first nine games. However, they enter this game on the back of four consecutive losses. If SRH win earlier in the day, then a loss on Sunday would push RR out of the top 2.
KKR are assured of finishing the league stage as the leaders. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is on a five-match unbeaten run and would love to extend it to six before going into the playoffs where they are assured of getting two chances to get into the final.
Who will win RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match number 70? Check out that and all other important details here.
RR Vs KKR Likely XI
RR : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora
RR Vs KKR Squads
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini
RR Vs KKR Pitch Report
The Guwahati pitch is usually a good tracking for batting but in the first match of the season it played slow and Punjab Kings were able to chase down 144 only in the penultimate over of the match.
RR Vs KKR Head To Head
The two teams have met 28 times and the scoreline is tied at 14-14.
In the previous match between the two teams this season, RR prevailed over KKR in a last over high-scoring thriller.
RR Vs KKR Guwahati Weather Report
The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees at the time of the game. However, there is also a good chance of rain interfering in the game.
RR Vs KKR Who Will Win?
As per Google, KKR have a 53% chance of winning the game while RR have 47%.