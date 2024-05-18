RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To

With an aim to finish in the top 2 and break their losing run, Rajasthan Royals will host an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday evening in the last league game of the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage)
In the second match of the season at their second home Guwahati, the Royals will look to finish the league stage on a high as they dominated the table before going on a four-match losing streak.
RR have not a won a game since April 27, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in the process. A loss to KKR on Sunday will put their chances of a top 2 finish in jeopardy.
Taking the advantage of RR's lean patch, KKR have now ensured that they will finish the league stage as leaders. KKR is unbeaten in last five matches and it would be interesting to see if they try out some new names in their last outing or go with the trusted names before they play Qualifier 1 on May 21, Tuesday.
Jos Buttler scored a magnificent century as RR overcame KKR in a final over thriller at the Eden Gardens when the last time these two teams faced off this season.
Here are the three key player battles to watch out for ahead of the crucial RR vs KKR encounter.
Sunil Narine vs Trent Boult
Sunil Narine scored his maiden T20 century when the last time these two teams met. However, the Caribbean was troubled early on by Trent Boult's swing and ultimately became a victim of the Kiwi pacer.
Boult will again have the task of containing the daring Narine otherwise RR know how the KKR opener can take games away from opposition within the powerplay.
Powerplay is the strength of both Boult and Narine so it just makes a highly competitive battle to watch out for.
Riyan Parag vs Harshit Rana
Riyan Parag is finally delivering on the promise he showed for so many years. Despite a top order boasting of big names, Parag who bats at 4 is RR's top scorer this season with 531 runs.
Harshit Rana was the one who dismissed a rampaging Parag when the last time these two teams met this season. Rana's performance this season has helped KKR overcome Mitchell Starc's poor form and once again the Delhi bowler will have to take care of the middle overs where he will find Parag.
An interesting battles awaits as these two young guns go against each other.
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mitchell Starc
Both Jaiswal and Starc have had ordinary seasons so far and their teams would want them to come to form ahead of the playoffs. Both these lefties have shown glimpses of what they can do but have not been consistent enough.
Can Starc trouble Jaiswal with his swing or the RR opener will help extend the Aussie's poor record this season. We will get the answer on Sunday.