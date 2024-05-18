Cricket

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To

Here are the three key player battles to watch out for ahead of the crucial RR vs KKR encounter

X/@KKRiders
Sunil Narine. Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

With an aim to finish in the top 2 and break their losing run, Rajasthan Royals will host an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday evening in the last league game of the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage)

In the second match of the season at their second home Guwahati, the Royals will look to finish the league stage on a high as they dominated the table before going on a four-match losing streak.

RR have not a won a game since April 27, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in the process. A loss to KKR on Sunday will put their chances of a top 2 finish in jeopardy.

Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify in the IPL 2024 playoffs. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Phil Salt Aims For KKR To Gain Timely Momentum Ahead Of Crucial Matches

BY PTI

Taking the advantage of RR's lean patch, KKR have now ensured that they will finish the league stage as leaders. KKR is unbeaten in last five matches and it would be interesting to see if they try out some new names in their last outing or go with the trusted names before they play Qualifier 1 on May 21, Tuesday.

Jos Buttler scored a magnificent century as RR overcame KKR in a final over thriller at the Eden Gardens when the last time these two teams faced off this season.

Here are the three key player battles to watch out for ahead of the crucial RR vs KKR encounter.

Sunil Narine vs Trent Boult

Sunil Narine scored his maiden T20 century when the last time these two teams met. However, the Caribbean was troubled early on by Trent Boult's swing and ultimately became a victim of the Kiwi pacer.

Boult will again have the task of containing the daring Narine otherwise RR know how the KKR opener can take games away from opposition within the powerplay.

Powerplay is the strength of both Boult and Narine so it just makes a highly competitive battle to watch out for.

Riyan Parag - X/@RajasthanRoyals
IPL 2024: Conversation With Virat Kohli Really Helped Me During Bad Phase - Riyan Parag

BY PTI

Riyan Parag vs Harshit Rana

Riyan Parag is finally delivering on the promise he showed for so many years. Despite a top order boasting of big names, Parag who bats at 4 is RR's top scorer this season with 531 runs.

Harshit Rana was the one who dismissed a rampaging Parag when the last time these two teams met this season. Rana's performance this season has helped KKR overcome Mitchell Starc's poor form and once again the Delhi bowler will have to take care of the middle overs where he will find Parag.

An interesting battles awaits as these two young guns go against each other.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mitchell Starc

Both Jaiswal and Starc have had ordinary seasons so far and their teams would want them to come to form ahead of the playoffs. Both these lefties have shown glimpses of what they can do but have not been consistent enough.

Can Starc trouble Jaiswal with his swing or the RR opener will help extend the Aussie's poor record this season. We will get the answer on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  2. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  3. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
  4. NEET Paper Solver Gang Busted In Delhi, Four Held
  5. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Charm Audiences At LA Premiere – View Pics
  2. Suhasi Dhami On How She Bonds With Vineet Kumar: 'Our Lunch Breaks Are Full Of Shared Happiness'
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Showers Praise On 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant's 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' Act
  4. It Took A Long Time But It Was Worth It: Karuna Pandey On Finding Fame With ‘Pushpa Impossible’
  5. 'Taarak Mehta' Star Deepti Sadhwani Shines In Thigh-High Slit Gold Sequin Gown At Cannes
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates Today: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Strike Gold At Elorda Cup
  2. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To
  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host Chennai Super Kings In Do-Or-Die
  4. Brentford Vs Newcastle: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-match Comments
  5. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Clinch Gold As India Finish With 12 Medals
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  2. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  3. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  4. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  5. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup