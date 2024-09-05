Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card

Indian cricketer and T20 World Cup 2024 winner Ravindra Jadeja has joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, announced in a post on Thursday, September 5. (More Cricket News)
Rivaba, who is already a BJP MLA from Gujarat's Jamnagar North assembly constituency, shared hers and Ravindra Jadeja's membership card on X.
Speaking about 'Jaddu', the cricketer recently announced his retirement from T20I cricket on June 30, a day after the Indian cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.
Jadeja was born on December 6, 1988 in Saurashtra. He represented India in 72 Tests and 197 ODIs, taking 294 and 220 wickets, respectively. As a batter, the southpaw scored over 6000 runs in both formats.
Jadeja was key in India lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 in England, emerging as tournament's leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets.
In the IPL, Jadeja has been part of four Indian Premier League winning sides, once with Rajasthan Royals and thrice with the Chennai Super Kings.