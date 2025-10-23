Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Play For Saurashtra In Round 2 Clash Against MP

Ravindra Jadeja is set to play for Saurashtra in their second round Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh
Saurashtra vs MP match will go on from October 25 to 28 at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium
Ravindra Jadeja is not part of India's ODI squad for the tour to Australia which is currently underway
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will feature in Saurashtra's Playing XI in their second round match against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The match will go on from October 25 to 28 at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium.
The ace all-rounder was ignored from India's ODI squad for the tour to Australia which is currently underway. Jadeja will thus roll his arms over in India's premier domestic competition. In Jadeja's absence, Axar Patel has done well with the bat but India are currently trailing 0-2 after defeats in the first two games.
Jadeja has been included in the squad of Saurashtra for their next game against Madhya Pradesh who will be led by reigning Indian Premier League-winning captain Rajat Patidar.
As per reports, the match is likely to be played on the same pitch that was used for Saurashtra's season opener against Karnataka. Spinners took 31 of the 35 wickets to fall in last week's fixture in Rajkot which ended in a draw. Saurashtra went home with three points by virtue of first innings lead.
Test cricket's top-ranked all-rounder, Jadeja most recently played in the two home Test matches against West Indies earlier this month. He scored his sixth Test hundred - an unbeaten 104 - in the first game in Ahmedabad and took eight wickets in the series as India won 2-0.
After being ignored for the Australia ODIs, Jadeja said he was not surprised by the selectors' decision as they had spoken to him in advance.
"It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission," Jadeja had said during the Delhi Test against West Indies.
"I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years," he added.
With PTI Inputs