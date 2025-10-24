Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Here's all you need to know about the second round of India's domestic matches, to be held from October 25 to 28.

Outlook Sports Desk
Ranji Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja will be seen in domestic action for Saurashtra. Photo: PTI
  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2 action kicks-starts on Oct 25

  • Live streaming and timings listed

  • Ravindra Jadeja will represent Saurashtra

The second round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season will get underway from October 25, Saturday, across the country. The Elite Group games started last week, with some eye-catching matches played across four groups.

All eyes will be on Saurashtra as Ravindra Jadeja takes the field in Round 2 against Madhya Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. Moreover, there will be attention on Sarfaraz Khan as well, who made the headlines after being ignored by the BCCI selectors for the India A squad.

Only 9 of the 32 teams won in the Elite competition in the opening round, with teams facing some tough competition.

Mumbai started the campaign with an vital away win in Jammu & Kashmir and now host Chhattisgarh. Defending champions Vidarbha take on Jharkhand at home in Nagpur whereas Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh will lock horns in Rajkot.

Ranji Trophy 2025/26 – Round 2 Schedule

GroupMatchVenue
Group AAndhra vs BarodaDr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Group AUttar Pradesh vs OdishaGreen Park, Kanpur
Group ANagaland vs�Tamil NaduBCCI COE Ground 3,�Bengaluru
Group AVidarbha vs JharkhandVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
Group BPunjab vs KeralaPCA New Cricket Stadium, Ground B, New�Chandigarh
Group BChandigarh vs MaharashtraCricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh
Group BKarnataka vs GoaKSCA Navule Stadium, Shimoga
Group BSaurashtra vs Madhya PradeshNiranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Group CAssam vs ServicesTinsukia District Sports Association Ground, Tinsukia
Group CBengal vs GujaratEden Gardens,�Kolkata
Group CUttarakhand vs RailwaysKaushiki Cricket Ground, Jim Corbett, Ramnagar
Group CTripura vs HaryanaChaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli
Group DPuducherry vs HyderabadSiechem Stadium, Puducherry
Group DJ&K vs RajasthanSher E Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar
Group DMumbai�vs ChhattisgarhBKC Ground, Mumbai
Group DDelhi�vs Himachal PradeshArun Jaitley Stadium

Ranji Trophy 2025/26 – Round 2 Live Streaming

Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round two matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

The games that will be live-streamed:

  • Bengal vs Gujarat

  • Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh

  • Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh

