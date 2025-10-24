Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2 action kicks-starts on Oct 25
Live streaming and timings listed
Ravindra Jadeja will represent Saurashtra
The second round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season will get underway from October 25, Saturday, across the country. The Elite Group games started last week, with some eye-catching matches played across four groups.
All eyes will be on Saurashtra as Ravindra Jadeja takes the field in Round 2 against Madhya Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. Moreover, there will be attention on Sarfaraz Khan as well, who made the headlines after being ignored by the BCCI selectors for the India A squad.
Only 9 of the 32 teams won in the Elite competition in the opening round, with teams facing some tough competition.
Mumbai started the campaign with an vital away win in Jammu & Kashmir and now host Chhattisgarh. Defending champions Vidarbha take on Jharkhand at home in Nagpur whereas Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh will lock horns in Rajkot.
Ranji Trophy 2025/26 – Round 2 Schedule
|Group
|Match
|Venue
|Group A
|Andhra vs Baroda
|Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
|Group A
|Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha
|Green Park, Kanpur
|Group A
|Nagaland vs�Tamil Nadu
|BCCI COE Ground 3,�Bengaluru
|Group A
|Vidarbha vs Jharkhand
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|Group B
|Punjab vs Kerala
|PCA New Cricket Stadium, Ground B, New�Chandigarh
|Group B
|Chandigarh vs Maharashtra
|Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh
|Group B
|Karnataka vs Goa
|KSCA Navule Stadium, Shimoga
|Group B
|Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|Group C
|Assam vs Services
|Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground, Tinsukia
|Group C
|Bengal vs Gujarat
|Eden Gardens,�Kolkata
|Group C
|Uttarakhand vs Railways
|Kaushiki Cricket Ground, Jim Corbett, Ramnagar
|Group C
|Tripura vs Haryana
|Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli
|Group D
|Puducherry vs Hyderabad
|Siechem Stadium, Puducherry
|Group D
|J&K vs Rajasthan
|Sher E Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar
|Group D
|Mumbai�vs Chhattisgarh
|BKC Ground, Mumbai
|Group D
|Delhi�vs Himachal Pradesh
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
Ranji Trophy 2025/26 – Round 2 Live Streaming
Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round two matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
The games that will be live-streamed:
Bengal vs Gujarat
Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh