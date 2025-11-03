Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round Three Day 3: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Three Day 3 on Monday, November 3
Karun Nair smashed double hundred for Karnataka against Kerala on day 2
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
The third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025, across venues in the country, marking another series of India’s premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament. Know how to watch the Ranji Trophy tournament live, with key matches in progress.
In Jaipur, Rajasthan have taken a solid lead of 85 runs as they ended the day yesterday on 339/4 after a blazing century from Deepak Hooda. They bowled Mumbai on 254 runs in the first innings.
In Cuttack, Shaik Rasheed (140 not out) produced a commanding hundred as Andhra declared their first innings at 475 for seven and then reduced Odisha to 80 for four by stumps.
In Vadodara: Play was called off for the second successive day due to a wet outfield following rain at the BCA Stadium.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches
Elite Group A
Odisha vs Andhra
Jharkhand vs Nagaland
Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha
Elite Group B
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra
Punjab vs Goa
Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh
Kerala vs Karnataka
Elite Group C
Tripura vs Bengal
Assam vs Railways
Gujarat vs Haryana
Services vs Uttarakhand
Elite Group D
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir
Delhi vs Puducherry
Rajasthan vs Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad
Plate Group
Bihar vs Meghalaya
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram vs Sikkim
Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round Three Day 3: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30 AM IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45 AM), Guwahati (8:45 AM) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.
Where to watch the third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live?
Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.