Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round Three Day 3: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Here is all you need to know about the third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26: preview, fixtures, match timings and broadcast information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round Three Day 3: When, Where To Watch
Nachiket Bhute celebrates after a brilliant spell of 5/65 for Vidarbha Photo: X/ BCCIDomestic
  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Three Day 3 on Monday, November 3

  • Karun Nair smashed double hundred for Karnataka against Kerala on day 2

  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

The third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025, across venues in the country, marking another series of India’s premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament. Know how to watch the Ranji Trophy tournament live, with key matches in progress.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan have taken a solid lead of 85 runs as they ended the day yesterday on 339/4 after a blazing century from Deepak Hooda. They bowled Mumbai on 254 runs in the first innings.

In Cuttack, Shaik Rasheed (140 not out) produced a commanding hundred as Andhra declared their first innings at 475 for seven and then reduced Odisha to 80 for four by stumps.

In Vadodara: Play was called off for the second successive day due to a wet outfield following rain at the BCA Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches

Elite Group A

  • Odisha vs Andhra

  • Jharkhand vs Nagaland

  • Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh

  • Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha

Elite Group B

  • Maharashtra vs Saurashtra

  • Punjab vs Goa

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh

  • Kerala vs Karnataka

Elite Group C

  • Tripura vs Bengal

  • Assam vs Railways

  • Gujarat vs Haryana

  • Services vs Uttarakhand

Elite Group D

  • Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir

  • Delhi vs Puducherry

  • Rajasthan vs Mumbai

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad

Plate Group

  • Bihar vs Meghalaya

  • Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

  • Mizoram vs Sikkim

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round Three Day 3: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be played across venues in India on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30 AM IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45 AM), Guwahati (8:45 AM) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.

Where to watch the third day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live?

Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Published At:
