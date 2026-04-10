RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Is Tushar Deshpande Not In Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI Today?

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals win delayed toss, choose to bowl first in Guwahati
Josh Hazlewood replaces Jacob Duffy in Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI
Brijesh Sharma comes in for Tushar Deshpande in Royals side
Rajasthan Royals (RR) decided to go with Brijesh Sharma instead of fellow right-arm medium pacer Tushar Deshpande in their playing XI for match 16 of Indian Premier League 2026, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati on Friday (April 10).
Deshpande in still in RR's impact substitutes list, but he is unlikely to be subbed in as the Royals would most likely induct Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their playing XI during their chase. The Mumbai seamer picked a wicket apiece for the home team against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in their previous two games.
Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first. The toss was delayed due to rain, and even as it was being conducted, rain drops began descending again.
Josh Hazlewood will finally play his first game for RCB in IPL 2026, coming in place of Jacob Duffy.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?
The RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Which team is on top of IPL 2026 points table currently?
Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with six points from three games.
What are the squads of RR and RCB for match 16 of IPL 2026?
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal