Cricket

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Rishabh Pant And Co Bowl In Jaipur - Check Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals will be bowling first in match 9 of the IPL 2024 encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Check the playing XIs

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2Fmufaddal_vohra
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first in their encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)

Speaking at the toss, Pant, who is playing his 100th IPL match said, "We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in."

Advertisement

RR captain Sanju Samson said that they would have bowled as well. He said, "We would have bowled first, dew could come in the second innings. Both pitches have an even covering of grass, but the last match was an afternoon game. All the 10 teams are geared up and prepared well, we just need to follow the process and not think too much, then we will be fine. Same team for us."

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Punjab, India, Saturday, March 23, 2024. - (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia)
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Will Regain His Form, 'It's Just A Matter Of Time' Says Navjot Sidhu

BY PTI

Here Are The Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

DC lost their first match against PBKS whereas RR won theirs against Lucknow Super Kings in IPL 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Beats Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita