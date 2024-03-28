Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Rishabh Pant And Co Bowl In Jaipur - Check Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first in their encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)
Speaking at the toss, Pant, who is playing his 100th IPL match said, "We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in."
RR captain Sanju Samson said that they would have bowled as well. He said, "We would have bowled first, dew could come in the second innings. Both pitches have an even covering of grass, but the last match was an afternoon game. All the 10 teams are geared up and prepared well, we just need to follow the process and not think too much, then we will be fine. Same team for us."
Here Are The Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.
DC lost their first match against PBKS whereas RR won theirs against Lucknow Super Kings in IPL 2024.