Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director

Batting legend and T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid is likely to return to Rajasthan Royals (RR) as head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. (More Cricket News)
Reports suggest that the 52-year-old has finalised a deal with the franchise and the conversations surrounding player retention ahead of the upcoming mega auctions have already started.
“The talks have reached the final stages and he will soon step into the head coach job,” a source close to the development told PTI.
Dravid finished his IPL career as a player with the Royals in 2013 after joining the franchise in 2011. He also led the side in 2012 and 2013 before staying on for the 2014 and 2015 seasons as mentor of the side.
The current RR skipper Sanju Samson made his IPL debut under Dravid's leadership and the duo reunited at Delhi Daredevils when the Indian legend took up the mentor's role with the franchise in 2016 and 2017. As per a PTI report, Samson is set to be retained as the captain.
This will be Dravid's first coaching role since guiding India to their first ICC title in more than a decade at this year's T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.
ESPNCricinfo also reported that Dravid could rope in Vikram Rathour in the RR coaching staff. Rathour was part of Dravid's staff as a batting coach during India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign.
RR owners have two more franchises under the same Royals tag: Paarl Royals in the SA20 and Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.
RR have not been able to lay their hands on the IPL trophy since the inaugural edition in 2008. However, of late RR have done well, making final of the 2021 edition and play-offs in the last season.