All-rounder Samit Dravid, who is the son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday (August 31, 2024) selected for the India Under-19 squad for the multi-format series against Australia in September and October. (More Cricket News)
Samit is currently playing his first senior men's T20 tournament - the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy - in Bengaluru, where he is part of the Mysuru Warriors squad.
Batting in the middle-order, the 18-year-old has scored 82 runs in seven innings so far at a strike rate of 114. He has not been called upon to bowl his medium pace yet.
On Saturday, when the junior selectors named India's Under-19 squad, Mysuru Warriors were set to play the semi-final.
Earlier this year, Samit was in good nick in the Cooch Behar Trophy, where the teenager played a vital role in Karnataka's maiden title triumph.
Samit aggregated 362 runs from eight matches and also picked up 16 wickets, including two in the final against Mumbai.
The three-match one-day series against Australia will be played in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26. India will be led by Uttar Pradesh middle-order batter Mohamed Amaan.
The tour will then shift to Chennai for two four-day matches, beginning on September 30 and October 7. The India squad for this leg of the tour will be captained by Soham Patwardhan of Madhya Pradesh.
India Under-19 squad for one-day series: Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (Captain), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohd Enaan.
India Under-19 squad for four-day series: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra, Soham Patwardhan (Captain), Kartikeya KP, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohd Enaan.