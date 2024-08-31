Cricket

Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Named In India Under-19 Squad For Australia One-Day, Red-Ball Series

India colts will be led by Uttar Pradesh middle-order batter Mohamed Amaan in the one-dayers, and Madhya Pradesh's Soham Patwardhan in the four-day matches. Samit Dravid is currently playing the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy in Bengaluru

samit-dravid-son-of-rahul-ksca-maharaja-t20-trophy
Samit Dravid has scored 82 runs in seven innings so far at the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy, at a strike rate of 114. Photo: Maharaja T20
info_icon

All-rounder Samit Dravid, who is the son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday (August 31, 2024) selected for the India Under-19 squad for the multi-format series against Australia in September and October. (More Cricket News)

Samit is currently playing his first senior men's T20 tournament - the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy - in Bengaluru, where he is part of the Mysuru Warriors squad.

Batting in the middle-order, the 18-year-old has scored 82 runs in seven innings so far at a strike rate of 114. He has not been called upon to bowl his medium pace yet.

On Saturday, when the junior selectors named India's Under-19 squad, Mysuru Warriors were set to play the semi-final.

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka (centre) and BCCI secretary Jay Shah (left) present the CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year award to Rohit Sharma in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). - PTI/Kunal Patil
Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards

BY PTI

Earlier this year, Samit was in good nick in the Cooch Behar Trophy, where the teenager played a vital role in Karnataka's maiden title triumph.

Samit aggregated 362 runs from eight matches and also picked up 16 wickets, including two in the final against Mumbai.

The three-match one-day series against Australia will be played in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26. India will be led by Uttar Pradesh middle-order batter Mohamed Amaan.

The tour will then shift to Chennai for two four-day matches, beginning on September 30 and October 7. The India squad for this leg of the tour will be captained by Soham Patwardhan of Madhya Pradesh.

India Under-19 squad for one-day series: Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (Captain), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohd Enaan.

India Under-19 squad for four-day series: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra, Soham Patwardhan (Captain), Kartikeya KP, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohd Enaan.

