RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka (centre) and BCCI secretary Jay Shah (left) present the CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year award to Rohit Sharma in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil