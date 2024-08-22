Cricket

Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli was named the 'Men's ODI Batter of the Year' while Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker during the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 scalps, was named the 'ODI Bowler of the Year'

rohit-sharma-ceat-awards-pti-photo
RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka (centre) and BCCI secretary Jay Shah (left) present the CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year award to Rohit Sharma in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon

India captain Rohit Sharma was named the 'Men's International Cricketer of the Year', while former head coach Rahul Dravid was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli was named the 'Men's ODI Batter of the Year' while Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker during the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 scalps, was named the 'ODI Bowler of the Year'.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who raked up 712 runs against England during the five-Test series earlier this year, was named the 'Men's Test Batter of the Year', while R. Ashwin was named the 'Men’s Test Bowler of the Year'.

File photo of Rohit Sharma posing with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados. - X/BCCI
Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title

BY PTI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who was awarded for excellence in sports administration, said that the Indian teams will look to clinch more trophies in the future.

"As I told you in Rajkot, that we are going to host our flag in Barbados, and our captain did that. If we have the blessing of 1.4 billion people, then we can do the same in the Champions Trophy, World Test Championship final and the Women's T20 World Cup," he said.

Tamil Nadu captain R Sai Kishore, who led his team to the Ranji Trophy final last season, was named the 'Domestic cricketer of the Year'.

New Zealand's Tim Southee was given the 'Men’' T20I Bowler of the Year' award while England's Phil Salt was adjudged the 'Best Batter of the Year' in the shortest format.

India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was presented with a memo for leading the country in most matches in T20I history, while her deputy and opening batter Smriti Mandhana was adjudged the 'Women's Indian Batter of the Year'.

Deepti Sharma was named the 'Indian Bowler of the Year'.

Opening batter Shafali Verma was presented with a memento for scoring the fastest double century in women's Test cricket — a feat which she achieved off 194 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test earlier this year.

Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title earlier this year, was also presented with a memo for 'outstanding leadership'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards
  2. Afghanistan Cricket Board Names India's R Sridhar As Assistant Coach
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Chris Woakes Leads England Charge Against Sri Lanka On Day 1
  4. Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title
  5. Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'
Football News
  1. 'Don't Be Sorry, Smile': Sven-Goran Eriksson Delivers Emotional Message After Cancer Diagnosis
  2. West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  3. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain
  4. Football Transfers: Napoli Welcome David Neres From Benfica In 23.8-Million-Pound Deal
  5. Football Transfers: Facundo Pellistri Seals Panathinaikos Switch From Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  2. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  3. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  4. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked
  3. Earthquake Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
  4. PM Modi Arrives In Poland Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  2. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  3. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  4. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  5. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
World News
  1. Sicily Yacht Accident: Divers Recover 5 Bodies During Search Ops, 1 Missing
  2. UAE Accepts Credentials Of Taliban Ambassador In Major Diplomatic Coup For Afghanistan's Rulers
  3. Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details
  4. Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation