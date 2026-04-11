Why Punjab Kings Cricketers Are Wearing Black Armbands Against Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026? Know Reason

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 at Mullanpur
They wore a black armband while taking the fielder against SRH
Check the reason for them wearing black armband below
Amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the 17th match of IPL 2026, a somber note touched the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. As the Punjab Kings (PBKS) took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the home team carried a heavy heart, balancing the competitive spirit of the league with a moment of deep mourning for their state.
As the Punjab Kings players stepped out to bowl after winning the toss, fans and commentators quickly noticed a significant detail. Every member of the playing XI was sporting a black armband.
In cricket, players wear black armbands primarily as a mark of mourning and respect. It is a tradition used to acknowledge the passing of a significant individual or to show solidarity following a major tragedy.
Why The Punjab Cricketers Were Wearing Black Armbands?
Punjab Kings' gesture was a formal mark of respect and tribute to the victims of a devastating boat accident that occurred just a day prior. By wearing the armbands, the franchise aimed to show solidarity with the grieving families, many of whom reside in the very regions—specifically Ludhiana and Muktsar—that form the core of the team’s fan base.
The Vrindavan Boat Accident Tragedy
The tragedy that prompted this tribute took place on Friday, April 10, 2026, in the holy town of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. A group of approximately 132 devotees from Ludhiana had traveled to Mathura-Vrindavan for a religious visit. According to official reports, a motorized boat carrying around 30 to 37 of these pilgrims capsized in the Yamuna River near the iconic Keshi Ghat.
The accident occurred when the vessel reportedly lost balance and collided with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn in deep waters. While local boatmen and emergency responders managed to rescue over 20 people, the mishap claimed the lives of 10 devotees, including seven women.
As search operations continued for those still missing, the Punjab Kings organization chose to use their platform to honor the memory of those lost in what has been described as a deadly mishap.