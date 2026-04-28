PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Is Shashank Singh Playing In Today’s Match In New Chandigarh?

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh dives to save a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh dives to save a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool