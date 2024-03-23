PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Bowl First Against Delhi Capitals; Check Playing XIs

Punjab Kings hosts Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss on Saturday and decided to field first against Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)
Toss Update:
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field
PBKS vs DC Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh
The venue is new for Punjab Kings as well. They have shifted their home venue from Mohali to Mulllanpur this year. The pitch which is going to be used for today's match is of black soil and has no turn. The breezes are strong and fast bowlers can get some swing from the air. The straight boundary is 75 metres and square boundaries are 64 metres.
Rishabh Pant is making a comeback to professional cricket after surviving a horrendous car accident in December 2022. He has cleared all the fitness tests and is now ready for the start of a new chapter in his life. He has Aussie veterans David Warner and Mitch Marsh guiding him in the captaincy duty.
The pace battle is going to be an exciting factor in the match with an abundance of pace batteries available in both the camps. Delhi Capitals have Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma whereas Punjab Kings have Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel. Patel recently talked about how two bouncers in an over can be very useful for fast bowlers.
PBKS vs DC Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh