Pakistan will get their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign underway against Sri Lanka in a Group A fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, October 3. (More Cricket News)
The Fatima Sana-led side will enter the fixture with not a lot of confidence under their belt after suffering defeats against both Scotland and Bangladesh in their two warm-up fixtures.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will want to continue riding the momentum wave, after winning both their warm-ups against Bangladesh and Scotland.
They also come into the tournament on the back of an Asia Cup triumph, and will be hopeful of going all the way in UAE.
PAK-W Vs SL-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Squads
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 World Cup: Live Streaming Details
Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Thursday, October 3, and the game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch PAK-W vs SL-W, Women’s T20 World Cup Group-A match?
All the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.