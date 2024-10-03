Cricket

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: SL-W Strike Thrice Early, PAK-W In Tight Spot!

Follow the live score and updates of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match here

3 October 2024
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Toss. X | Pakistan Cricket
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener match taking place at 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Placed in Group A, the Fatima Sana-led side enter this match with little confidence after suffering defeats to Scotland and Bangladesh in their warm-up fixtures. On the other hand, the Chamari Athapaththu-led Lankan women are riding high after winning both their warm-ups against the same teams. Today, as the Asian derby unfolds, one team will kick off their campaign with a smile, while the other faces a challenging start. Who will rise to the occasion? Follow the live score and updates here
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: And There Goes Third! 

During the powerplay, Pakistan have managed just 29 runs for 2 wickets. Then came Chamari Athapaththu, who dismisses Sidra Amin—declaring that the Lankans are ready to attack rather than defend!

Now, Nida Dar comes to the crease.

PAK-W: 39-3(7.2)

PAK-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: Sugandika Strikes Again! 

It’s a precarious situation for Pakistan's morale! They’ve lost both openers as Sugandika Kumari claims Muneeba Ali in the 3.4 overs, with another brilliant catch by Anushka Sanjeewani behind the stumps.

Now, Omaima Sohail, a right-handed batter, steps up to the crease.

Inoshi Priyadharshani, bowling right-arm off break, enters the attack.

PAK-W: 25/2 (4.4)

PAK-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: First Wicket

Sri Lanka strikes early, claiming a wicket in the second over as Sugandika Kumari dismisses Feroza Gull, who is caught by keeper Anushka Sanjeewani after scoring just 2 runs off 4 balls.

Now, right-handed batter Sidra Amin steps up to the crease.

PAK-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: And...Action Begins!

After the national anthems of Pakistan and Sri Lanka echoed through Sharjah Stadium, Fatima Sana's team in green and Chamari Athapaththu's squad in blue have taken the field.

Opener Muneeba Ali and Feroza Gull are at the crease heating up Pakistan's innings.

Pacer Udeshika Prabodhani gets in action to bowl the first over for Sri Lanka.

PAK - 4/0 (1)

PAK-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: Head To Head

Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women have clashed 20 times previously, with PAK-W winning 10 matches and SL-W securing 9 victories, while one match ended without a result.

H2H: PAK-W 10-9 SL-W

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Update 

Pakistan Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka Women at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What the captains said:

Fatima Sana (PAK): We would want to bat first, want to put maximum total here. Last match the pitch was a bit slow, we want to put maximum total as we know Sri Lanka are a strong team. Little nervous but very excited.

Chamari Athapaththu (SL):  It's a fresh day today and fresh game in front of us (talking about the mood in the camp after becoming the Asia Cup champions recently). Had we won the toss, we would have bowled first. We were playing good cricket in the last couple of months and we want to continue that. We want to restrict them to a low total

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Squads

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

In Pakistan, fans can watch the match on PTV Sports on TV and live stream on Myco app and website. For fans in Sri Lanka, TV1, Sirasa TV and Shakti TV are the options.

