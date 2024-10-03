Pakistan Women kicked off their 2024 Women's T20 World Cup with a convincing 31-run win against Sri Lanka Women on October 3, Thursday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Match Highlights)
Despite a shaky start, posting a modest total of 116/8 after opting to bat first, the 22-year-old captain Fatima Sana led a stunning comeback. The bowlers turned the game around, forcing Sri Lanka into a collapse as they managed only 85/9. What a performance from the Pakistani side in the second innings! Beautiful.
