India Vs New Zealand Preview, Women's T20 WC: IND's Best Must Step Up Against NZ In Group A Clash

A victory against New Zealand could well be counted as a sign of being in fine shape --tactically and mentally -- and that's a pre-requisite for India in a group that also has Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The Indian women's cricket team trains in Dubai ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ICC
A stellar effort by senior stars would be mandatory when India take on New Zealand in their opening Group A match of the women's T20 World Cup here on Friday, aiming for a strong start in their quest to wipe off the memories of past near-misses. (More Sports News)

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who in all likelihood, will be appearing in her last T20 World Cup, has been witness to several near misses and disappointing moments from close quarters, including India's capitulation to Australia in the final at Melbourne in 2020.

As a has been in the past, this Indian line-up is rich in talent and, arguably, only Australia have a similarly well-oiled unit.

But the reigning champions have six titles in their cabinet, and India's is still dust-laden.

So, what pegs India back in global events? It seems more a case of mental fragility at clutch moments, and the Women in Blue tried to address that during a preparatory camp at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) with a few counselling sessions.

But such external measures can only be of limited help in big tournaments, as it boils down entirely to flawless execution of strategies on a given day.

In that context, India will not get a better opponent than New Zealand, which is not a fancied side like its Trans-Tasman neighbour. But the two-time runners-up are as tough as nails.

A victory against them could well be counted as a sign of being in fine shape --tactically and mentally -- and that's a pre-requisite for India in a group that also has Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

To start with, India will require heavy contributions from their top guns -- the 35-year-old Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

Among them, Shafali and Mandhana have been in excellent touch, making runs in their last international outing in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July even though India lost to the hosts in the final.

In fact, Mandhana's last five T20I innings include three fifties.

But Harmanpreet and Shafali have been a tad underwhelming and the duo finding range is imperative for India's charge at the top and middle order.

It is critical to India's chances as the pitches in the UAE, going through a harsh heat wave, might not be a treasure trove of runs, particularly deep into the tournament.

However, the expected weariness of the track, in one way, will cater to India's strengths in the bowling department -- spin.

They have only three pacers in their squad -- Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy.

In all likelihood, India will only play two of them, while depending on a plethora of spinners in their line-up.

India have exceptional variety in that department. The attack will be marshalled by off-spinners Deepti and Shreyanka Patil, leg-spinner Asha Shobhana and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.

But the Kiwis have a good blend of experienced and young players, who can lift them above such obstacles.

Their talismanic skipper Sophie Devine, experienced all-rounder Suzie Bates along with veteran pacers Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek form the crux of this New Zealand side.

Add the exciting young all-rounder Amelia Kerr to the mix, and they have the wherewithal to spring a surprise or two in this tournament.

But beyond them, the Kiwis are a bit green behind the ears and that could be their Achilles Heel.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST.

