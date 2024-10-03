South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 3

Placed in Group B, South Africa will start their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign taking on West Indies in the third match on October 4, Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Things are looking a little challenging for the Proteas women as they head to the marquee event with low morale, having lost both of their warm-up matches. The Laura Wolvaardt-led team first fell to New Zealand by eight wickets and then lost to India by 28 runs.
Speaking of the West Indies, they too experienced a tough lead-up, suffering two defeats in their warm-up matches. Hayley Matthews's side lost to India first by 20 runs and then to Australia by 35 runs.
South Africa-W vs West Indies-W Head-To-Head:
Both the South Africa women and West Indies women have faced each other 22 times before in the T20 formats. Out of these games, the Proteas women have won 7 times whereas the Windies women have emerged out victorious on 14 occasions. One match ended in no result.
South Africa Vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details:
The South Africa Vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 3 will be held on October 4, Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch South Africa Vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The South Africa vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
In South Africa, fans can catch the Women's T20 World Cup actions live on SuperSport Cricket and live stream on the SuperSport Cricket Africa app and website. The streaming will be available throughout the country and in 52 Sub-Saharan Africa regions.
For the fans in Caribbean, they can watch the Women's T20 WC match live on ESPN Caribbean on TV and stream it live through the ESPN Play Caribbean app and website.
South Africa Vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:
South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton