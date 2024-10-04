South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W Lock Horns Against WI-W In Dubai

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: WI-W Preview
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: What's In Store Today?
Besides the South Africa vs West Indies fixture, India too get their T20 WC journey underway against New Zealand. Indian opener Shafali Verma said it has been a dream of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to win the tournament, in which they finished runners-up in the 2020 edition.
"Harmanpreet di is very passionate about the game. Winning the World Cup has always been a dream for her, and I hope we can make that dream come true. She's a great player, a great teammate, and a fantastic captain who inspires and motivates us all the time," Shafali said of the skipper.
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Squads
West Indies Women Squad: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James, Deandra Dottin, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Nerissa Crafton
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder