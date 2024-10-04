South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W Lock Horns Against WI-W In Dubai

South Africa Women’s players are in action in Dubai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Laura Wolvaardt's girls were runners-up in the 2023 edition and would look to go one step further this time round albeit in testing conditions in the UAE. Today's opponents are none other than West Indies, who have tasted silverware before (2016). Hayley Matthews will bank on her T20 experience as she prepares for this tough fixture. Catch the live scores and updates from the South Africa Vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B fixture, right here

LIVE UPDATES

4 Oct 2024, 02:42:01 pm IST South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: WI-W Preview Get a lowdown of West Indies' women fixtures, past results, squad and other details, right here.

4 Oct 2024, 02:28:32 pm IST South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: What's In Store Today? Besides the South Africa vs West Indies fixture, India too get their T20 WC journey underway against New Zealand. Indian opener Shafali Verma said it has been a dream of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to win the tournament, in which they finished runners-up in the 2020 edition. "Harmanpreet di is very passionate about the game. Winning the World Cup has always been a dream for her, and I hope we can make that dream come true. She's a great player, a great teammate, and a fantastic captain who inspires and motivates us all the time," Shafali said of the skipper.