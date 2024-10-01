West Indies At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know

West Indies women's cricket team will be looking to repeat their 2016 heroics when they begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 sojourn in the Middle East. West Indies coming into this tournament on the back of a stellar series victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Ireland. (More Cricket News)
Their only defeat came against Australia, however the West Indies put up spirited show, that saw them win a game for the first time Down Under.
Hayley Matthews, who was the Player of the Match in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup, spoke on the impact that victory could have on the current team.
"The 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup win gets brought up in the group from time to time, mainly because it feels like it was so long ago," Matthews was quoted in ICC.
"The older players often talk about the emotions surrounding that victory—not just what it meant for us but also for the younger girls watching as they were coming up through the system. As a team now, we're hoping to recreate that success, knowing how much of an impact it will have—not just on us but on cricket in the Caribbean, where the sport holds such huge significance," she added.
West Indies At Women's T20 World Cup Previous Finishes:
2009: Round 1
2010: Semi-final
2012: Semi-final
2014: Semi-final
2016: Champions
2018: Semi-final
2020: Round 1
2023: Round 1
West Indies Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland
Full West Indies Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|October 4, Friday
|South Africa vs West Indies
|15:30
|Dubai
|October 6, Sunday
|West Indies vs Scotland
|19:30
|Dubai
|October 10, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|19:30
|Sharjah
|October 15, Tuesday
|England vs West Indies
|19:30
|Dubai
Live Streaming Of West Indies Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
All of West Indies' matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Australia's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.