Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE

Google Doodle has paid tribute to the ninth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 that will get underway in the United Arab Emirates with ten teams participating from across the globe vying to become the numero uno side in the T20 format. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The visual in the doodle shows women cricketers gearing up for marquee tournament.
The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will see ten teams divided into two groups of five for the group stage. After a series of group games, the top two sides from both Group A and Group B will progress to the knockouts i.e semi-finals.
The winner from the semi-final, will then qualify for the final with the winner then going on to win the elusive trophy. So far, Australia are the most successful team in the Women's T20 format, winning the trophy six times. Scotland will be participating for the first time.
The 2024 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup was set to take place in Bangladesh, however, the tournament was moved out from the Asian Sub-continent to the UAE after the former underwent massive political conflict.
23 matches will be played across Sharjah and Dubai with the final to be played on October 20.
Group A of the tournament includes defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Whereas, Group B comprises of South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.