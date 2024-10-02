Women's T20 World Cup, Group B Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know

The India vs South Africa clash was the last of 10 warm-up games to be played in Dubai, and with that, all is in readiness for Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to commence on Thursday (October 3). The opening day will see a double-header in Sharjah — Bangladesh take on Scotland in the afternoon and Pakistan face Sri Lanka in the evening. (More Cricket News)
The 10-team World Cup begins with the group stage, as the five teams in each of the two groups will compete for the two semi-final slots available per group. Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and Group B includes Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies.
Before the World Cup begins, let us preview how Group B is shaping up.
Top Semi-Final Contenders
With India and Australia both in Group A, Group B is likelier to witness a dogfight for the semi-final berths. England are the most fancied side, at least basis past records, to advance.
The English team won the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2009 and has been runner up on three more occasions, with the most recent of those coming in 2018.
South Africa, too, will be a strong contender, having come really close to winning the title at home last year. As for West Indies, the last they made the last-four cut was back in 2018.
Bangladesh and Scotland have never reached the semi-finals, but both teams will eager to make a mark at this edition.
Group B Fixtures
October 3: Bangladesh vs Scotland, Sharjah
October 4: South Africa vs West Indies, Dubai
October 5: England vs Bangladesh, Sharjah
October 6: Scotland vs West Indies, Dubai
October 7: England vs South Africa, Sharjah
October 9: Scotland vs South Africa, Dubai
October 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Sharjah
October 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Dubai
October 13: England vs Scotland, Sharjah
October 15: England vs West Indies, Dubai
Group B Squads
England women: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.
Scotland women: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell.
South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.
West Indies women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.
Bangladesh women: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas.
Live Streaming Details
All Group B matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B matches in India.