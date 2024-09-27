Cricket

Bangladesh At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know

Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their two warm-up outings before opening their campaign on October 3. Here is everything you need to know about the team at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

bangladesh-women-cricket-team-file-photo
The Bangladesh women's cricket team. Photo: File
info_icon

The hosts that weren't due to political reasons, Bangladesh will aim to end a 10-year win drought at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup when they embark on their 2024 campaign in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

As against their more accomplished men's counterparts, the Bangladesh women's cricket team has not performed the way it would have liked to at the 20-over showpiece, over the years. They have been winless at the event for 16 straight games and four editions, and the last time they tasted victory was all the way back in 2014, versus Ireland.

Their skipper Nigar Joty Sultana was part of all four previous fruitless campaigns, and wants to buck the trend this time around. They have a good chance of doing that in the very first game, which also happens to be the tournament opener, against Scotland. Bangladesh have won all four of their encounters against Scotland so far and would be eyeing a fifth straight triumph.

Injured Bangladesh cricket superfan 'Tiger Roby'. - X/Press Trust of India
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Superfan 'Tiger Roby' Rushed To Hospital After 'Falling Ill'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A total of 10 teams are participating in the event, that was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was shifted to United Arab Emirates after political turmoil in the sub-continental country.

Bangladesh will play south Asian rivals Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their two warm-up outings before opening their T20 World Cup campaign on October 3. Here is everything you need to know about Team Bangladesh at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh At Women's T20 World Cup: Previous Finishes

2009: First round

2010: First round

2012: First round

2014: First round

2016: First round

2018: First round

2020: First round

2023: First round

The winners of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will earn 2.34 million US dollars, which is a 134 per cent increase on the prize money awarded to Australia in 2023. - ICC
Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bangladesh Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Nigar Joty Sultana (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas.

Full Bangladesh Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh are placed in Group B for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.

October 3: Bangladesh vs Scotland in Sharjah from 3:30 PM IST

October 5: Bangladesh vs England in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST

October 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST

October 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024

All of Bangladesh's matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Bangladesh's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  2. Australia At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Update: Proteas Opt To Bowl In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing 11s
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: IRE Eyeing 180-Plus Total In Abu Dhabi
  5. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Highlights, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 2-3 FCG; Borja Herrera Gonzalez's Hat-trick Hands The Gaurs Their First Win
  2. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: OFC Aim For First Points Of Season
  3. East Bengal FC 2-3 FC Goa, ISL: Borja's Hat-Trick Steers The Gaurs To Their First Win As EBFC Boss Cuadrat Feels The Heat
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Preview, ISL 2024-25: Both Sides Look To Continue Unbeaten Run
  5. No Love Lost For Juventus Boss Thiago Motta Ahead Of Genoa Return
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  2. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  4. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  5. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  2. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  3. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  5. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  2. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  4. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  5. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details