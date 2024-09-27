The hosts that weren't due to political reasons, Bangladesh will aim to end a 10-year win drought at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup when they embark on their 2024 campaign in the UAE. (More Cricket News)
As against their more accomplished men's counterparts, the Bangladesh women's cricket team has not performed the way it would have liked to at the 20-over showpiece, over the years. They have been winless at the event for 16 straight games and four editions, and the last time they tasted victory was all the way back in 2014, versus Ireland.
Their skipper Nigar Joty Sultana was part of all four previous fruitless campaigns, and wants to buck the trend this time around. They have a good chance of doing that in the very first game, which also happens to be the tournament opener, against Scotland. Bangladesh have won all four of their encounters against Scotland so far and would be eyeing a fifth straight triumph.
A total of 10 teams are participating in the event, that was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was shifted to United Arab Emirates after political turmoil in the sub-continental country.
Bangladesh will play south Asian rivals Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their two warm-up outings before opening their T20 World Cup campaign on October 3. Here is everything you need to know about Team Bangladesh at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Bangladesh At Women's T20 World Cup: Previous Finishes
2009: First round
2010: First round
2012: First round
2014: First round
2016: First round
2018: First round
2020: First round
2023: First round
Bangladesh Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Nigar Joty Sultana (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas.
Full Bangladesh Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Bangladesh are placed in Group B for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.
October 3: Bangladesh vs Scotland in Sharjah from 3:30 PM IST
October 5: Bangladesh vs England in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST
October 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST
October 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
All of Bangladesh's matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Bangladesh's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.